Cel mai bun serial al secolului 21. Producția care a primit cele mai multe voturi

Actorul Michael K. Williams, vedeta serialului „Cartelul crimelor” (The Wire) FOTO Hepta

A fost ales cel mai bun serial al secolului 21. Un serial de criminalistică ocupă locul 1 în top.

Un grup de 206 experţi, între care critici, jurnalişti, academicieni şi personalităţi din industrie din 43 de țări, au selectat 100 cele mai bune seriale TV de la începutul secolului 21, anunță BBC Culture, citat de Mediafax.

460 de seriale diferite au fost votate de cei 207 experți. Fiecare alegător şi-a enumerat cele 10 seriale TV preferate din secolul 21 pe care le-a notat şi clasat. Astfel, a rezultat un Top 100 seriale.

Serialul The Wire (Cartierul Crimelor) a fost votat ca cel mai bun serial de la începutul secolului 21. Acesta este un serial despre criminalistică, fiind difuzat în 60 de episoade pe HBO din 2002 până în 2008.

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

2. Mad Men (2007-2015)

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

4. Fleabag (2016-2019)

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

6. I May Destroy You (2020)

7. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

8. The Americans (2013-2018)

9. The Office (UK) (2001-2003)

10. Succession (2018-)

11. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

12. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

13. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

14. Atlanta (2016-)

15. Chernobyl (2019)

16. The Crown (2016-)

17. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

18. Deadwood (2004-2006)

19. Lost (2004-2010)

20. The Thick of It (2005-2012)

21. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)

22. Black Mirror (2011-)

23. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

24. Veep (2012-2019)

25. Sherlock (2010-2017)

26. Watchmen (2019)

27. Line of Duty (2012-2021)

28. Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

29. Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)

30. Girls (2012-2017)

31. True Detective (2014-2019)

32. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

33. The Good Wife (2009-2016)

34. The Bridge (2011-2018)

35. Fargo (2014-)

36. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

37. Band of Brothers (2001)

38. The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

39. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

40. Borgen (2010-2022)

41. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

42. Peep Show (2003-2015)

43. Money Heist (2017-2021)

44. Community (2009-2015)

45. The Good Fight (2017-)

46. Homeland (2011-2020)

47. Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

48. Inside No 9 (2014-)

49. The Bureau (2015-)

50. Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)

51. Small Axe (2020)

52. This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)

53. Call My Agent! (2015-2020)

54. Happy Valley (2014-)

55. The Shield (2002-2008)

56. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

57. The Young Pope (2016)

58. Dark (2017-2020)

59. The Underground Railroad (2021)

60. House of Cards (2013-2018)

61. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

62. The Good Place (2016-2020)

62. Pose (2018-2021)

64. Detectorists (2014-2017)

65. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

66. Mare of Easttown (2021)

67. RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

68. Stranger Things (2016-)

69. 24 (2001-2010)

70. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

71. Enlightened (2011-2013)

72. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

73. Planet Earth (2006)

74. Utopia (2013-2014)

75. Babylon Berlin (2017-)

76. Rick and Morty (2013-)

77. American Crime Story (2016-)

78. The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)

79. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

80. House (2004-2012)

81. OJ: Made in America (2016)

82. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

83. Insecure (2016-2021)

84. Normal People (2020)

85. Narcos (2015-2017)

86. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)

87. The Comeback (2005-2014)

88. The OA (2016-2019)

89. Dexter (2006-2013)

90. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)

91. Westworld (2016-)

92. Show Me a Hero (2015)

93. Treme (2010-2013)

94. Louie (2010-2015)

95. Luther (2010-2019)

96. Catastrophe (2015-2019)

97. Hannibal (2013-2015)

98. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

99. Steven Universe (2013-2020)

100. The Queen's Gambit (2020)