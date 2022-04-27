Topul plajelor din Europa în 2022. Grecia intră în clasament cu nisipurile roz

Rezervările pentru concediile de vară, la mare, curg deja, iar Europa are zeci de destinații turistice de vis de oferit. Cei care încă nu au apucat să își pună la punct sejurul pot opta pentru locuri mai puțin cunoscute, dar de o frumusețe care îți taie răsuflarea.

Unele dintre ele sunt la o aruncătură de băț de România, cum ar fi nisipurile roz din Grecia, pe când altele sunt plaje sălbatice, ce par neatinse de oameni.

Turiștii din întreaga lume au votat topul celor mai frumoase plaje din Europa, potrivit europeanbestdestination.com.

Plaja de Aur Porto Santo, Insulele Madeira, Portugalia

Dacă sunteți în căutarea unei destinații sigure, însorite, care să combine natura, sportul în aer liber și gastronomia, atunci Insulele Madeira sunt răspunsul.

Votată de șapte ori cea mai frumoasă insulă din lume, Madeira are două plaje principale, plaja Porto Santo a ajuns în 2022 în top cinci al celor mai frumoase plaje din Europa.

Porto Santo optimism ... as season begins well on Golden Island The Diario reports that Easter 2022 on the island of Porto Santo was "very reasonable for thetourist movement". "Most sectors that are linked to tourism are satisfied".The president of the Porto Santo loc... pic.twitter.com/ZmtSXWNF1W— MadeiraDirect (@madeiradirect) April 18, 2022

If Spain's restrictions are still putting you off travelling there, there are still tons of restriction free alternatives, like the stunning Porto Santo From Madeira. https://t.co/KS7oxCpv7S via @bemusedbackpack #Spain #Portugal pic.twitter.com/m9KjlTcsZP— Bemused Backpacker (@bemusedbackpack) April 19, 2022

A Madeira lidera este ano o top 22 de praias europeias, pela @ebdestinations. 1ª posição: Porto Santo 3ª posição: Seixal Orgulho! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rgSDN3BdVW— Sara Cerdas (@sara_saracerdas) April 18, 2022

Plaja Bolonia, Tarifa, Provincia Cadiz, Spania

Provincia Cadiz este o destinație de vis, cu plaje sublime, cu nisip fin, care se întind pe kilometri întregi. Dacă vă place liniștea și doriți să descoperiți plaje sălbatice, deloc aglomerate, atunci plaja Bolonia este alegerea perfectă.

There are world-class beaches in Southern Spain. For instance, there’s Bolonia in Tarifa, great beach for water sports @CadizTurismo #Cadiz pic.twitter.com/uZIAR79UD2— Spain (@spain) September 4, 2017

Bolonia beach is located in the municipality of Tarifa, in the Campo de Gibraltar region and opposite the Moroccan city of Tangier pic.twitter.com/nBTL6rR6Eb— Giovanna Caceres (@GiovannaCacere8) July 8, 2021

Plaja Seixal, Insulele Madeira

Nisip vulcanic, ape cristaline, vegetație luxuriantă și marea care se întâlnește cu stâncile. Plaja cu nisip negru vulcanic este înconjurată de restaurante și hoteluri cu vedere către ocean și acces direct la plajă.

This is Seixal Beach and it is one of our black sanded beaches 📸 Nerissa Heemskerk pic.twitter.com/fynySeY4hC— Madeira (@Madeira) April 13, 2022

Our favorite beach on the island is the beach of Seixal 🌴 #madeira pic.twitter.com/ZNr0S9pbgM— Ocean Retreat Madeira (@MadeiraOcean) December 1, 2020

Cala Goloritze Baunei, Insula Sardinia, Italia

O plajă sălbatică, unde cei pasionați de drumeții pot ajunge într-o oră de mers pe jos, pe o potecă umbrită. Totuși, dacă nu vreți să mergeți mult pe jos, puteți ajunge și cu barca. Pentru conservarea acestui loc rupt din paradis, accesul pe plajă este reglementat și nu este gratuit, costă 6 euro de persoană.

Cala Goloritzé. It is reached from the city of Baunei, south of the Gulf of Orosei. Cala Goloritzé enters to compete among the most particular and beautiful in Sardinia, famous for its 143-meter rocky promontory next to the water, its natural rock arch next to the bay. pic.twitter.com/nb7RI5uxl8— Sunny Bay Vacations (@VacationsBay) September 7, 2021

Mi basta guardare Cala Goloritzè in fotografia per capire che non andrò mai in Grecia per le mie vacanze 😜 presso Cala Goloritzè, Baunei.🏖finchè c'è il virus, io resto a casa⛱Sardegna 💞🏖 pic.twitter.com/y1rNzdPlt8— kiara💛🇮🇹🤝💫 (@kiara86769608) June 4, 2020

Plaja Mitjaneta Menorca - Insulele Baleare, Spania

Insula Menorca are cele mai frumoase plaje din Spania, iar plaja Mitjaneta este pur și simplu magnifică. Puteți face baie în apa turcoaz și vă puteți bucura de nisipul fin. Plaja este mică, dar tocmai acest lucru îi dă o notă romantică.

Do you like charming corners? Cala #Mitjaneta is a tiny beach located on the right bank of Cala #Mitjana, on the south coast of #Menorca. Impossible to resist bathing in its crystal clear waters! https://t.co/acqBv68mxy #MustSeeMenorca #YouDeserveMenorca pic.twitter.com/ANpY8D1t4j— Tourism Menorca (@MenorcaTourism) September 13, 2021

Went exploring today a little further today around Menorca with @LaylaTuffin and went to the stunning Cala Mitjaneta beach but only after a marathon walk to get there! 👫🇪🇸☀️🌊 #Menorca #CalaMitjaneta pic.twitter.com/GMIvhdhIr2— Stef (@stefanjackson) July 31, 2018

Plaja Monolia, Insula Lichadonisia, Grecia

Plaja Monolia este paradisiacă, iar numeroase hoteluri din apropiere oferă excursii cu barca pentru a petrece o după-amiază relaxantă.

Exotic #Lichadonisia in #Evia, the best hidden secret in Greece. A small group of islands with beaches of white sand and turquoise waters. #Euboea IG 📷 chris_kap.21 pic.twitter.com/oXa3uhJXw1— Greece Ελλάς Греция (@GreekPictures) July 13, 2020

Hey folks, @george_lntz here for your Saturday dose of wanderlust! Would you ever believe that such a place exists in #Greece? Well, it does! #Lichadonisia is a complex of 7 tiny volcanic islands, in the north West Point of #Evia. Raw beauty at its finest! pic.twitter.com/znHU0FxDi4— DiscoverGreece.com (@DiscoverGRcom) April 21, 2018

Baia delle Zagare, Vieste, Apulia, Italia

Deși nu este o plajă 100% privată, intrarea se face printr-un hotel situat în amonte de plajă. Mulți turiși nu îndrăznesc să meargă acolo crezând că este o plajă privată.

Pentru a profita de acest loc excepțional, nu ezitați să închiriați o barcă pentru a descoperi peșterile ascunse și plajele secrete.

Looking for a dream #summer destination? You will find plenty of amazing beaches in #Puglia, the heel of the boot, like the Baia delle Zagare that you are admiring in this picture! 👉 https://t.co/OsiygQJUjb#IlikeItaly #Italy @WeAreInPuglia 📷 IG danilo.amado pic.twitter.com/CBpWbVwxIJ— Italia (@Italia) June 12, 2018

. Baia delle Zagare – Puglia, Italy With white cliffs overhanging the sea, and impossibly clear blue water, it’s no wonder this beach is award-winning. The coastline water ranges in shades from blue to turquoise, to emerald. pic.twitter.com/LYqzqDZyES— Helena Ereditsh Dr (@ereditsh) April 20, 2021

Welcome to the Baia delle Zagare. Let us take you to the Gargano Promontory (Apulia, Italy)http://t.co/TKseuQKRrZ pic.twitter.com/1UPdIrvt18— Italy USA MEXICO (@italia_USA_MEX) August 6, 2015

Insula Elafonisi, Creta, Grecia

Este una dintre puținele plaje din lume cu nisip roz și fin, care oferă un peisaj spectaculos. Apă cristalină, puțin adâncă, este perfectă mai ales dacă mergeți în vacanță cu copiii.

Pink sand and turquoise water, Elafonisi island, Greece 🏝 🌺 🧡 🌳 🏖 pic.twitter.com/1y9M8eEeRk— Aldona 🌍🌳🌲🌻🌷 (@koliberki) May 28, 2021

Gorgeous Elafonisi Lagoon in Crete island, Greece! pic.twitter.com/qjCkys46A9— Jorgelina (@vergolisabe) February 15, 2021

Plaja Santa Giulia, Corsica, Franța

Situată în sudul Corsicii, plaja Santa Giulia este una dintre cele mai frumoase din Franța: nisip alb, ape limpezi și pini.

A4: we also absolutely adore Santa Giulia Beach in Corsica. Looks just like the Caribbean #travchat @CorsicanPlaces pic.twitter.com/RmFmXWDdOW— Cape Verde Experience (@CapeVerdeExp) June 15, 2016

Like a beach? The stunning beaches of Santa Giulia Palombaggia are known as some of Corsica's finest - Luckily we have some lovely villas available in the same region, like Casa di L'Olivu...https://t.co/6nbwMozSGx pic.twitter.com/6uhiLMcwEe— Corsican Places (@CorsicanPlaces) January 2, 2022

Plaja Hel, Polonia

Peninsula Hei este un adevărat paradis pe pământ. Fâșia uriașă de nisip, ce însumează 35 de kilometri, are circa trei kilometri lățime. Puteți să închiriați o bicicletă pentru a descoperi frumusețea întregii peninsule care este unică în Europa.

Turns out Hel is actually Paradise. The beaches of the Hel Peninsula in the north of Poland have been named as the 3rd safest seaside destination to go to on holiday in post-COVID-19 Europe. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/N9p3Z9YRpu— State of Poland 🇵🇱 (@StateOfPoland) May 27, 2020

Looking for a holiday with a difference? 🚴‍♂️ Explore Poland’s northern coast with the Hel Peninsula’s seaside routes. Stop off to unwind on some of the sandy beaches that sit beside the glittering Baltic Sea. 📷 Alwin Strasser #PolandAtHome #WednesdayWanderlust pic.twitter.com/Yn8Bx3jAKU— Poland Travel (@PolandTravel_UK) May 20, 2020

Fancy a cheap holiday with peace and quiet: go to Hel! It’s a 35-kilometre long peninsula off the coast of Poland. Great weather in summer, underlined with white, sandy beaches and amazing seafood restaurants! Fly to Gdańsk and you can take a train to its very tip. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/Jqf05CWJXf— Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) June 29, 2019