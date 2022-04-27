Topul plajelor din Europa în 2022. Grecia intră în clasament cu nisipurile roz

Rezervările pentru concediile de vară, la mare, curg deja, iar Europa are zeci de destinații turistice de vis de oferit. Cei care încă nu au apucat să își pună la punct sejurul pot opta pentru locuri mai puțin cunoscute, dar de o frumusețe care îți taie răsuflarea.
Unele dintre ele sunt la o aruncătură de băț de România, cum ar fi nisipurile roz din Grecia, pe când altele sunt plaje sălbatice, ce par neatinse de oameni.
Turiștii din întreaga lume au votat topul celor mai frumoase plaje din Europa, potrivit europeanbestdestination.com.
Dacă sunteți în căutarea unei destinații sigure, însorite, care să combine natura, sportul în aer liber și gastronomia, atunci Insulele Madeira sunt răspunsul.
Votată de șapte ori cea mai frumoasă insulă din lume, Madeira are două plaje principale, plaja Porto Santo a ajuns în 2022 în top cinci al celor mai frumoase plaje din Europa.
Porto Santo optimism
... as season begins well on Golden Island
The Diario reports that Easter 2022 on the island of Porto Santo was "very reasonable for thetourist movement". "Most sectors that are linked to tourism are satisfied".The president of the Porto Santo loc... pic.twitter.com/ZmtSXWNF1W— MadeiraDirect (@madeiradirect) April 18, 2022
If Spain's restrictions are still putting you off travelling there, there are still tons of restriction free alternatives, like the stunning Porto Santo From Madeira. https://t.co/KS7oxCpv7S via @bemusedbackpack #Spain #Portugal pic.twitter.com/m9KjlTcsZP— Bemused Backpacker (@bemusedbackpack) April 19, 2022
A Madeira lidera este ano o top 22 de praias europeias, pela @ebdestinations.
1ª posição: Porto Santo
3ª posição: Seixal
Orgulho! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rgSDN3BdVW— Sara Cerdas (@sara_saracerdas) April 18, 2022
Provincia Cadiz este o destinație de vis, cu plaje sublime, cu nisip fin, care se întind pe kilometri întregi. Dacă vă place liniștea și doriți să descoperiți plaje sălbatice, deloc aglomerate, atunci plaja Bolonia este alegerea perfectă.
There are world-class beaches in Southern Spain. For instance, there’s Bolonia in Tarifa, great beach for water sports @CadizTurismo #Cadiz pic.twitter.com/uZIAR79UD2— Spain (@spain) September 4, 2017
Bolonia beach is located in the municipality of Tarifa, in the Campo de Gibraltar region and opposite the Moroccan city of Tangier pic.twitter.com/nBTL6rR6Eb— Giovanna Caceres (@GiovannaCacere8) July 8, 2021
RT+1"@Kleinplanet311: Playa de #Bolonia. 👍🏻 @turismo_tarifa @Cadiz_Turismo #tarifa #beach #travel pic.twitter.com/ffiLCOSM9c" #travel #viajes— andaluciaparaiso ❤ (@andaluciaparais) September 10, 2015
Nisip vulcanic, ape cristaline, vegetație luxuriantă și marea care se întâlnește cu stâncile. Plaja cu nisip negru vulcanic este înconjurată de restaurante și hoteluri cu vedere către ocean și acces direct la plajă.
This is Seixal Beach and it is one of our black sanded beaches
📸 Nerissa Heemskerk
pic.twitter.com/fynySeY4hC— Madeira (@Madeira) April 13, 2022
Some places don't need many words... 🇵🇹🌄😎#SeixalBeach #Madeira #VisitMadeira #Portugal #MadeiraIsland #travelsoon #wanderlust #staysafe #WeekendMotivation pic.twitter.com/nGpZurY3GB— Jorge Carmo (@JorgeCarmo9) January 23, 2021
Our favorite beach on the island is the beach of Seixal 🌴 #madeira pic.twitter.com/ZNr0S9pbgM— Ocean Retreat Madeira (@MadeiraOcean) December 1, 2020
O plajă sălbatică, unde cei pasionați de drumeții pot ajunge într-o oră de mers pe jos, pe o potecă umbrită. Totuși, dacă nu vreți să mergeți mult pe jos, puteți ajunge și cu barca. Pentru conservarea acestui loc rupt din paradis, accesul pe plajă este reglementat și nu este gratuit, costă 6 euro de persoană.
Reposting @thiemoac:
Cala Goloritze#sardegnaofficial #sardegna #sardinia #sardinien #calagoloritze #beach #cala #summer #ocean #lumixg9 #photography #nofilter #photooftheday #Baunei #holidays #instatravel pic.twitter.com/9oU8efFQWg— FCM Tours Cape Town (@catherineIda) November 3, 2018
Cala Goloritzé.
It is reached from the city of Baunei, south of the Gulf of Orosei. Cala Goloritzé enters to compete among the most particular and beautiful in Sardinia, famous for its 143-meter rocky promontory next to the water, its natural rock arch next to the bay. pic.twitter.com/nb7RI5uxl8— Sunny Bay Vacations (@VacationsBay) September 7, 2021
Mi basta guardare Cala Goloritzè in fotografia per capire che non andrò mai in Grecia per le mie vacanze 😜
presso Cala Goloritzè, Baunei.🏖finchè c'è il virus, io resto a casa⛱Sardegna 💞🏖 pic.twitter.com/y1rNzdPlt8— kiara💛🇮🇹🤝💫 (@kiara86769608) June 4, 2020
Insula Menorca are cele mai frumoase plaje din Spania, iar plaja Mitjaneta este pur și simplu magnifică. Puteți face baie în apa turcoaz și vă puteți bucura de nisipul fin. Plaja este mică, dar tocmai acest lucru îi dă o notă romantică.
Do you like charming corners? Cala #Mitjaneta is a tiny beach located on the right bank of Cala #Mitjana, on the south coast of #Menorca. Impossible to resist bathing in its crystal clear waters! https://t.co/acqBv68mxy #MustSeeMenorca #YouDeserveMenorca pic.twitter.com/ANpY8D1t4j— Tourism Menorca (@MenorcaTourism) September 13, 2021
Went exploring today a little further today around Menorca with @LaylaTuffin and went to the stunning Cala Mitjaneta beach but only after a marathon walk to get there! 👫🇪🇸☀️🌊 #Menorca #CalaMitjaneta pic.twitter.com/GMIvhdhIr2— Stef (@stefanjackson) July 31, 2018
Beach at Cala Mitjaneta,
Menorca, Spain#AwesomeTravelDestinations#premiumtravelclub #spain #beach #travel #travelinspiration pic.twitter.com/cFPvvGF8dY— Awesome Travel Dest (@AwsumTravelDest) November 11, 2016
Plaja Monolia este paradisiacă, iar numeroase hoteluri din apropiere oferă excursii cu barca pentru a petrece o după-amiază relaxantă.
Exotic #Lichadonisia in #Evia, the best hidden secret in Greece. A small group of islands with beaches of white sand and turquoise waters. #Euboea
IG 📷 chris_kap.21 pic.twitter.com/oXa3uhJXw1— Greece Ελλάς Греция (@GreekPictures) July 13, 2020
Aerial view of Lichadonisia which is an island complex off the north west of Euboea, in the North Euboean Gulf #Greece #Evia #Island #drone #visitgreece #Paradise #travelphotography #dji pic.twitter.com/PnINpIdOi7— Alexandros Michailidis (@Alexandros__M) August 23, 2021
Hey folks, @george_lntz here for your Saturday dose of wanderlust! Would you ever believe that such a place exists in #Greece? Well, it does! #Lichadonisia is a complex of 7 tiny volcanic islands, in the north West Point of #Evia. Raw beauty at its finest! pic.twitter.com/znHU0FxDi4— DiscoverGreece.com (@DiscoverGRcom) April 21, 2018
Deși nu este o plajă 100% privată, intrarea se face printr-un hotel situat în amonte de plajă. Mulți turiși nu îndrăznesc să meargă acolo crezând că este o plajă privată.
Pentru a profita de acest loc excepțional, nu ezitați să închiriați o barcă pentru a descoperi peșterile ascunse și plajele secrete.
Looking for a dream #summer destination? You will find plenty of amazing beaches in #Puglia, the heel of the boot, like the Baia delle Zagare that you are admiring in this picture! 👉 https://t.co/OsiygQJUjb#IlikeItaly #Italy @WeAreInPuglia
📷 IG danilo.amado pic.twitter.com/CBpWbVwxIJ— Italia (@Italia) June 12, 2018
. Baia delle Zagare – Puglia, Italy
With white cliffs overhanging the sea, and impossibly clear blue water, it’s no wonder this beach is award-winning. The coastline water ranges in shades from blue to turquoise, to emerald. pic.twitter.com/LYqzqDZyES— Helena Ereditsh Dr (@ereditsh) April 20, 2021
Welcome to the Baia delle Zagare.
Let us take you to the Gargano Promontory (Apulia, Italy)http://t.co/TKseuQKRrZ pic.twitter.com/1UPdIrvt18— Italy USA MEXICO (@italia_USA_MEX) August 6, 2015
Este una dintre puținele plaje din lume cu nisip roz și fin, care oferă un peisaj spectaculos. Apă cristalină, puțin adâncă, este perfectă mai ales dacă mergeți în vacanță cu copiii.
Pink sand and turquoise water, Elafonisi island, Greece 🏝 🌺 🧡 🌳 🏖 pic.twitter.com/1y9M8eEeRk— Aldona 🌍🌳🌲🌻🌷 (@koliberki) May 28, 2021
#Elafonisi beach in #Crete is one of the most famous in Mediterranean Sea!
Enjoy the #summer with us in #Greece and have the Best #travel experience!#kreta #kriti #κρητη #travelphotography #beachlife #holidays #vacation #grece #Grecia #Griechenland #visitgreece #ttot pic.twitter.com/N5hJlBAqCk— About Greece (@aboutgreece2) August 23, 2021
Gorgeous Elafonisi Lagoon in Crete island, Greece! pic.twitter.com/qjCkys46A9— Jorgelina (@vergolisabe) February 15, 2021
Situată în sudul Corsicii, plaja Santa Giulia este una dintre cele mai frumoase din Franța: nisip alb, ape limpezi și pini.
A4: we also absolutely adore Santa Giulia Beach in Corsica. Looks just like the Caribbean #travchat @CorsicanPlaces pic.twitter.com/RmFmXWDdOW— Cape Verde Experience (@CapeVerdeExp) June 15, 2016
Ah! Paradise! Beautiful crystal clear water at Santa Giulia. #beach @Porto_Vecchio #tourist #luxtravelchat #TravelBlog #ThursdayThought #sun pic.twitter.com/Ytn0nqh0mf— Flat Eric (@TheRealFlatEric) October 26, 2017
Like a beach? The stunning beaches of Santa Giulia Palombaggia are known as some of Corsica's finest - Luckily we have some lovely villas available in the same region, like Casa di L'Olivu...https://t.co/6nbwMozSGx pic.twitter.com/6uhiLMcwEe— Corsican Places (@CorsicanPlaces) January 2, 2022
Peninsula Hei este un adevărat paradis pe pământ. Fâșia uriașă de nisip, ce însumează 35 de kilometri, are circa trei kilometri lățime. Puteți să închiriați o bicicletă pentru a descoperi frumusețea întregii peninsule care este unică în Europa.
Turns out Hel is actually Paradise.
The beaches of the Hel Peninsula in the north of Poland have been named as the 3rd safest seaside destination to go to on holiday in post-COVID-19 Europe.
🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/N9p3Z9YRpu— State of Poland 🇵🇱 (@StateOfPoland) May 27, 2020
Looking for a holiday with a difference? 🚴♂️
Explore Poland’s northern coast with the Hel Peninsula’s seaside routes. Stop off to unwind on some of the sandy beaches that sit beside the glittering Baltic Sea.
📷 Alwin Strasser #PolandAtHome #WednesdayWanderlust pic.twitter.com/Yn8Bx3jAKU— Poland Travel (@PolandTravel_UK) May 20, 2020
Fancy a cheap holiday with peace and quiet: go to Hel! It’s a 35-kilometre long peninsula off the coast of Poland. Great weather in summer, underlined with white, sandy beaches and amazing seafood restaurants! Fly to Gdańsk and you can take a train to its very tip. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/Jqf05CWJXf— Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) June 29, 2019