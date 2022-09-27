Bombardament puternic al rușilor, în Ucraina. Aeroportul din Krivoi Rog, orașul natal al lui Zelenski, a fost distrus

Aeroportul Krivoi Rog, orașul natal al lui Volodimir Zelenski, a fost distrus după ce a fost lovit de ruși cu o rachetă X-59.

Potrivit Ukrainska Pravda, aeroportul a fost distrus. Practic, în urma bombardamentului au fost distruse pista, turnul de control, clădirile administrative și sala de așteptare.

„Rușii au lovit aeroportul cu o rachetă X-59. Infrastructura acestuia a fost distrusă. Utilizarea în continuare a aeroportului și a echipamentelor este imposibilă. Nicio persoană nu a fost rănită în timpul impactului”, a spus șeful Administrației Regionale Valentin Reznicenko.

This is how the airport in #KryvyiRih, #Dnipropetrovsk region, looks like after a #Russian attack. The shell destroyed the runway, the control panel, administrative buildings and the waiting room. pic.twitter.com/tpTTMMyzNM— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 27, 2022

