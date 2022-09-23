Un fan și-a dat foc pe teren la ultima competiție a lui Roger Federer VIDEO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Acum 1 ora 991 citiri
Un fan și-a dat foc pe teren la ultima competiție a lui Roger Federer VIDEO
Un fan și-a dat foc la Laver Cup. FOTO: Twitter Uche Amako

Un protestatar şi-a dat foc la un braţ, vineri, pe teren, în timpul unui meci de la Laver Cup, competiţie care se desfăşoară la Londra.

Potrivit presei engleze, incidentul şocant a avut loc în timpul confruntării dintre Stefanos Tsitsipas şi Diego Schwartzman.

Activistul de mediu a protestat astfel faţă de folosirea de avioane private în Marea Britanie.

Protestatarul în vârstă de 20 de ani, numit Kai, este membru al grupului End UK Private Jets, care susţine că “emisiile de carbon în 2022 sunt genocid”, notează Daily Mail.

Activistul a fost evacuat rapid.

La Laver Cup va fi meciul de retragere al lui Roger Federer din tenis.

Ne puteți urmări și pe  pagina noastră de Facebook   sau pe   Google News
Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citește și:
Nicolae Ciucă, vizită în Japonia pentru a participa la funeraliile fostului premier nipon Shinzo Abe
Nicolae Ciucă, vizită în Japonia pentru a participa la funeraliile fostului premier nipon Shinzo Abe
Soluția anunțată de Nicușor Dan pentru îmbunătățirea sistemului de termoficare: ”Vor beneficia 357 de blocuri”
Soluția anunțată de Nicușor Dan pentru îmbunătățirea sistemului de termoficare: ”Vor beneficia 357 de blocuri”
Are milioane de dolari și este ambasador Porsche, dar Emma Răducanu nu renunță la Dacia Sandero: "Este second-hand, dar nu o să o dau niciodată"
Are milioane de dolari și este ambasador Porsche, dar Emma Răducanu nu renunță la Dacia Sandero: "Este second-hand, dar nu o să o dau niciodată"
Cum s-a consolat Toni Iuruc după divorțul de Simona Halep FOTO
Cum s-a consolat Toni Iuruc după divorțul de Simona Halep FOTO
#Roger Federer, #foc, #laver cup , #stiri Roger Federer
Comentarii
Poza Gerbeldir
Gerbeldir
rank 5
*** anost
Vorba lui Bezmenov: useful idiots. Vezi tot
Poza Gigi Contra
Gigi Contra
rank 1
Trebuia sa sara careva cu o sticla de matrafox sa i-o verse-n cap
Omul avea nevoie de tratament Vezi tot
Adauga comentariu
Parteneri Ziare.Com
Imagini fara precedent! A intrat pe teren si si-a dat foc
Imagini fara precedent! A intrat pe teren si si-a dat foc
Emma Raducanu e milionara, dar a cumparat si conduce o masina romaneasca! "Am luat-o la mana a doua, 5.000 de lire. Am grija de ea" | FOTO
Emma Raducanu e milionara, dar a cumparat si conduce o masina romaneasca! "Am luat-o la mana a doua, 5.000 de lire. Am grija de ea" | FOTO
"E dureros": a dezvaluit ca divorteaza la doar 15 minute dupa ce sotul a anuntat ca raman impreuna. Ce a urmat
"E dureros": a dezvaluit ca divorteaza la doar 15 minute dupa ce sotul a anuntat ca raman impreuna. Ce a urmat
Inapoi
Comentarii (2)
Font
wimbledonEmma RaducanuiurucSimona Halepgimnaste romancedeces
Roland Garros 2022Universitatea CraiovaFCSBMircea LucescuDumitru DragomirReal MadridFotbalChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueWorld CupCampionate europeneTransferuriTenisHandbalFormula 1Sporturi
Rudel ObrejaBoris BeckerMaria SharapovaRazvan LucescuLaurentiu ReghecampfSimona HalepIanis HagiSorana CirsteaGica HagiRafael NadalRoger FedererNadia Comaneci
PublicitateCariere