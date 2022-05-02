Procurorul general al Ucrainei: un veteran a fost torturat două săptămâni. Bărbatul nu a supraviețuit bătăilor

Procurorul general al Ucrainei, Irina Venediktova, anunță că anchetează cazul unui veteran din regiunea Herson, unde un veteran a fost răpit și torturat zile în șir.

”Biroul Procurorului General raportează că în regiunea Kherson, invadatorii l-au torturat până la moarte pe un veteran.

A fost răpit din propria sa casă și ținut captiv timp de două săptămâni. Bărbatul nu a suportat tortura și bătăile”, se arată pe Twitter Nexta.

He was kidnapped from his own home and held captive for two weeks. The man could not stand the torture and beatings.