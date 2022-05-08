Rușii au bombardat o școală din Lugansk. 90 de persoane se adăposteau în clădire FOTO

Autor: Alina Toma
Acum 1 ora 471 citiri
Rușii au bombardat o școală din Lugansk. 90 de persoane se adăposteau în clădire FOTO
30 de persoane au fost scoase de sub dărâmături FOTO Twitter/ NEXTA

Forţele ruse au lansat o bombă puternică asupra unei şcoli în care se adăposteau 90 de persoane, a anunţat guvernatorul regiunii Lugansk.

Potrivit lui Serghei Haidai, în clădirea şcolii se ascundeau aproape toţi locuitorii din satul Bilohorivka.

30 de persoane au fost scoase de sub dărâmături şi nu s-a anunţat dacă sunt răniţi sau morţi.

