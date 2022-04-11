Măcel în Donbas. O coloană rusească a fost nimicită cu rachete Javelin VIDEO

Brigada 53 Mecanizată a armatei ucrainene a lovit o coloană de tancuri ale rușilor, în Donbas.

Într-un video postat pe Twitter poate fi văzută lovitura dată cu rachete Javelin și artilerie de precizie.

Au fost distruse două tancuri T72 și mai multe mașini de luptă blindate.

An MT-LB variant, a BMP and two tanks (Likely T-72 variants) were destroyed by what appears to be indirect fire, although ATGM in one case is possible. pic.twitter.com/xnM7lmKfNk— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 10, 2022