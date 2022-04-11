Măcel în Donbas. O coloană rusească a fost nimicită cu rachete Javelin VIDEO

Autor:Vlad Iacob
Acum 33 minute2933 citiri
Măcel în Donbas. O coloană rusească a fost nimicită cu rachete Javelin VIDEO
Atac asupra coloanei de tancuri FOTO Twitter

Brigada 53 Mecanizată a armatei ucrainene a lovit o coloană de tancuri ale rușilor, în Donbas.

Într-un video postat pe Twitter poate fi văzută lovitura dată cu rachete Javelin și artilerie de precizie.

Au fost distruse două tancuri T72 și mai multe mașini de luptă blindate.

Comentarii
Poza BaronulRed
BaronulRed
rank 5
Mă întreabă vecina de la 3 🤣😂😊!!!
Și in acest caz copacii au rămas intacți? Vezi tot
Poza BaronulRed
BaronulRed
rank 5
Așa ceva ... 😊😂🤣😜!!!
Dar ce măcel, așa ceva nu am mai văzut! Vezi tot
Adauga comentariu
Comentarii (2)
