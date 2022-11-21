Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO

Autor: Teodor Serban
Acum 30 minute 611 citiri
Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO
Fanii Qatarului au golit rapid arena după ce au văzut că echipa lor e condusă

Echipa naţională a Ecuadorului a învins duminică echipa naţională din Qatar, scor 2-0, în primul meci al Cupei Mondiale 2022.

Enner Valencia a marcat primul gol al competiţiei.

Arbitru de rezervă a fost românul Istvan Kovacs, iar la meci au asistat 67.372 de spectatori.

Mulți dintre aceștia nu au mai prins finalul partidei, ba chiar au ales să părăsească arena încă de la pauză, când Ecuadorul conducea cu 2-0.

Suporterii Qatarului au golit rapid tribunele arenei Al Bayt (Al Khor), prilej pentru un nou val de ironii pe internet.

Program Campionatul Mondial 2022
Duminica, 20 Noiembrie 2022
Qatar
0-2
Ecuador
Luni, 21 Noiembrie 2022
Anglia
15:00
Iran
Luni, 21 Noiembrie 2022
Senegal
18:00
Olanda
Luni, 21 Noiembrie 2022
SUA
21:00
Țara Galilor
Marti, 22 Noiembrie 2022
Argentina
12:00
Arabia Saudită
Marti, 22 Noiembrie 2022
Danemarca
15:00
Tunisia
Clasament Campionatul Mondial 2022
Grupa
A B C D E F G H
Echipe
M
V
E
I
G
P
Ecuador
1
1
0
0
2 - 0
3
Senegal
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
Olanda
0
0
0
0
0 - 0
0
Qatar
1
0
0
1
0 - 2
0
