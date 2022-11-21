Imagini virale: cât de repede și-au abandonat fanii Qatarului echipa FOTO

Echipa naţională a Ecuadorului a învins duminică echipa naţională din Qatar, scor 2-0, în primul meci al Cupei Mondiale 2022.

Enner Valencia a marcat primul gol al competiţiei.

Arbitru de rezervă a fost românul Istvan Kovacs, iar la meci au asistat 67.372 de spectatori.

Mulți dintre aceștia nu au mai prins finalul partidei, ba chiar au ales să părăsească arena încă de la pauză, când Ecuadorul conducea cu 2-0.

Suporterii Qatarului au golit rapid tribunele arenei Al Bayt (Al Khor), prilej pentru un nou val de ironii pe internet.

They have a long day of pretending to be English, Iranian, Senegalese, Dutch, American and Welsh fans tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5FhuthDuHQ— Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 20, 2022