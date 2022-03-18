Care este filmul cu cele mai mari șanse la Premiile Oscar de anul acesta

The power of the dog FOTO facebook

Cea de-a 94-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 27 martie la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood.

„The Power of the Dog”, un western cu accente sumbre şi psihologice, difuzat de Netflix, are cele mai multe şanse la premiile Oscar din acest an, fiind nominalizat la 12 categorii, printre care şi cea pentru cel mai bun film.

Lista nominalizărilor la cea de-a 94-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar, trofee atribuite de Academia de film americană (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - AMPAS):

- Cel mai bun film: „Belfast”, „CODA”, „Don't Look Up”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „West Side Story”

- Cel mai bun regizor: Kenneth Branagh, „Belfast”; Ryusuke Hamaguchi, „Drive My Car”; Paul Thomas Anderson, „Licorice Pizza”; Jane Campion, „The Power of the Dog”; Steven Spielberg, „West Side Story”

- Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Javier Bardem, „Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, „The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, „Tick, Tick... Boom!”; Will Smith, „King Richard”; Denzel Washington, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”

- Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Jessica Chastain, „The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, „The Lost Daughter”; Penelope Cruz, „Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, „Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, „Spencer”

- Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Ciaran Hinds, „Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, „CODA”; Jesse Plemons, „The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, „Being the Ricardos”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, „The Power of the Dog”

- Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Jessie Buckley, „The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, „West Side Story”; Judi Dench, „Belfast”; Kirsten Dunst, „The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, „King Richard”

- Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Drive My Car”, „Flee”, „The Hand of God”, „Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”, „The Worst Person in the World”

- Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „Encanto”, „Flee”, „Luca”, „The Mitchells vs. The Machine”, „Raya and the Last Dragon”

- Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „CODA”, „Drive My Car”, „Dune”, „The Lost Daughter”, „The Power of the Dog”

- Cel mai bun scenariu original: „Belfast”, „Don't Look Up”, „King Richard”, „Licorice Pizza”, „The Worst Person in the World”

- Cea mai bună imagine: „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”

- Cea mai bună scenografie: „Dune”, „Nightmare Alley”, „The Power of the Dog”, „The Tragedy of Macbeth”, „West Side Story”

- Cel mai bun montaj: „Don't Look Up”, „Dune”, „King Richard”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Tick, Tick... Boom!”

- Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: „Don't Look Up”, „Dune”, „Encanto”, „Parallel Mothers”, „The Power of the Dog”

- Cel mai bun cântec: „King Richard”, „Encanto”, „Belfast”, „No Time to Die”, „Four Good Days”

- Cel mai bun sunet: „Belfast”, „Dune”, „No Time to Die”, „The Power of the Dog”, „Westside Story”

- Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „Dune”, „Free Guy”, „No Time to Die”, „Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, „Spider-Man: No Way Home”

- Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură: "Coming 2 America", "Cruella", "Dune", "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", "House of Gucci"

- Cele mai bune costume: "Cruella", "Cyrano", "Dune", "Nightmare Alley", "Westside Story"

- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Affairs of the Art", "Bestia", "Boxballet", "Robin Robin", "The Windshield Wiper"

- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live action: "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run", "The Dress", "The Long Goodbye", "On My Mind", "Please Hold"

- Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: "Ascension", "Attica", "Flee", "Summer of Soul", "Riding with Fire"

- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Audible", "Lead Me Home", "The Queen of Basketball", "Three Songs for Benazir", "When We Were Bullies"