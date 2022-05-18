Mama lui Elon Musk, în costum de baie pe coperta Sports Illustrated la 74 de ani

Maya Musk, 74 de ani, este una dintre vedetele ultimei ediții a revistei Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Ea a pozat pe o plajă din Belize pentru Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. „Să fi un model în costum de baie pentru Sports Illustrated la vârsta asta... probabil că oamenii ar spune că sunt o doamnă nebună”, a glumit ea. „Sunt foarte încântată că editorii au decis că și femeile mai în vârstă pot purta costume de baie și pot arăta grozav. Cred că va schimba într-adevăr felul în care se simt femeile când ies în costume de baie”, a spus Maya Musk.

Maya Musk (74 de ani) este canadiană cu origini sud-africane și are trei copii. Pe lângă multimiliardarul Elon Musk, ea este mama producătoarei de film Tosca Musk și a restauratorului Kimbal Mask.

Maya Musk a fost fotomodel mai bine de 50 de ani, dar a cunoscut faima cu adevărat acum, la această vârstă înaintată. La 69 de ani, devenea cel mai în vârstă model pentru CoverGirl’s.

Printre modelele alese se află și Kim Kardashian, dar și doamne mai planturoase.

