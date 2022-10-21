Cine ar putea fi noul premier al Marii Britanii. Boris Johnson s-ar putea întoarce pe funcție

Demisia premierului britanic Liz Truss a deschis discuțiile pentru desemnarea noului premier, iar potrivit The Guardian, principalii favoriți sunt Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt și Boris Johnson.

Potrivit sursei citate, parlamentarii au început să-și declare sprijinul pentru Sunak, Johnson și Mordaunt. The Guardian arată că mai mulți parlamentari și-au declarat sprijinul pentru Rishi Sunak.

Printre parlamentarii care și-au exprimat sprijinul pentru Sunak pe Twitter au fost Simon Hart, Helen Whately, Huw Merriman și Nick Gibb.

Hart a spus că „nu e timp pentru experimente; nu e timp pentru frivolitate... asta înseamnă să alegi pe cineva serios, testat, competent și amabil”.

Fostul secretar de cultură și actual membru al Mid Bedfordshire Nadine Dorries s-a numărat printre cei care și-au exprimat sprijinul pentru Boris Johnson joi, atât la televizor, cât și pe Twitter, unde a spus: „O persoană a fost aleasă de publicul britanic cu un manifest și un mandat până la 25 ianuarie”.

If Liz Truss is no longer PM there can be no coronation of previously failed candidates.

MPs must demand return of @BorisJohnson - if not it has to be leadership election or a GE.— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 20, 2022