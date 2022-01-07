Mâncare cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Imagini incredibile din Australia

Autor:Teodor Serban
Acum 48 minute1281 citiri
Mâncare cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Imagini incredibile din Australia
Mâncare cu viermi dată refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Foto: Twitter / mohammedJoy73

Interzis să intre în Australia, Novak Djokovic este cazat într-un loc special pentru refugiați.

Tenismenul sârb se află la Park Hotel din Carlton și așteaptă o decizie finală în cazul său.

Pe internet au apărut primele imagini cu mancarea cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților care stau la hotelul unde locuiește și Djokovic.

Mâncare cu viermi dată refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Foto: Twitter / mohammedJoy73

Tenismenul va afla luni decizia în cazul său. Novak Djokovic a fost blocat pe aeroport după ce ar fi aplicat pentru o viză greșită, document care nu permite excepții medicale pentru persoanele nevaccinate

Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citeste si:
Novak Djokovic, prima reacție după ce a fost interzis în Australia
Novak Djokovic, prima reacție după ce a fost interzis în Australia
Câți sportivi ar fi intrat pe teritoriul Australiei la fel ca Novak Djokovic în ultimele zile
Câți sportivi ar fi intrat pe teritoriul Australiei la fel ca Novak Djokovic în ultimele zile
#mancare, #Novak Djokovic, #Australian Open, #refugiati, #Australia, #Stiri Novak Djokovic
Ne puteți urmări și pe pagina noastră de Facebook   sau pe  Google News
Parteneri Ziare.Com
Sportiva care a mers in Australia cu o scutire precum cea a lui Djokovic a apucat deja sa joace un meci. Ce se intampla cu ea
Sportiva care a mers in Australia cu o scutire precum cea a lui Djokovic a apucat deja sa joace un meci. Ce se intampla cu ea
Un impresar strain face praf fotbalul romanesc: "Hagi se chinuie mult, dar n-a produs niciun fotbalist de top" / "Tanase cade non-stop, nu-i plateste nimeni clauza"
Un impresar strain face praf fotbalul romanesc: "Hagi se chinuie mult, dar n-a produs niciun fotbalist de top" / "Tanase cade non-stop, nu-i plateste nimeni clauza"
Novak Djokovic a reactionat, la doua zile dupa ce a fost plasat in centrul de carantinare din Melbourne
Novak Djokovic a reactionat, la doua zile dupa ce a fost plasat in centrul de carantinare din Melbourne
Inapoi
Comentarii (4)
Font
Share
FotbalChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueWorld CupCampionate europeneTransferuriTenisHandbalFormula 1Sporturi
Novak DjokovicEmma RaducanuLeo MessiSimone BilesAncuța BodnarLaurentiu ReghecampfAna Maria PopescuDavid PopoviciSimona HalepClaudia NechitaLarisa IordacheGabriela RuseSorana CirsteaElizabeta SamaraRobert GlințăMonica NiculescuIanis HagiRafael NadalRoger FedererNadia ComaneciHoria Tecau