Mâncare cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Imagini incredibile din Australia

Interzis să intre în Australia, Novak Djokovic este cazat într-un loc special pentru refugiați.

Tenismenul sârb se află la Park Hotel din Carlton și așteaptă o decizie finală în cazul său.

Pe internet au apărut primele imagini cu mancarea cu viermi și pâine mucegăită oferită refugiaților care stau la hotelul unde locuiește și Djokovic.

Mâncare cu viermi dată refugiaților la hotelul unde este cazat Djokovic. Foto: Twitter / mohammedJoy73

Urgent-see this food with Maggots

It was delivered at 5.30pm tonight as evening meal at Park prison for 34 men.

Even guards agreed not edible-took it away.

Now men have no dinner.

Detained for 2yrs,now in rooms on level2, now maggots in food!#GameOver pic.twitter.com/ar5jFv7zlI— Joy (@mohammedJoy73) December 27, 2021