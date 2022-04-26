Mulți români au rezervat deja concediile din această vară, profitând de ofertele early booking.

În sezonul cald, o bună parte dintre turiști se orientează către destinații la mare, unde să poată sta la plajă, să se bronzeze și să înoate. Cazarea joacă și ea un rol foarte important. În funcție de circumstanțe, fiecare se orientează după nevoi: cazări adaptate pentru copii, care să accepte animale, cu buget mai mare sau mai mic, cu mese incluse sau nu, iar lista poate continua.

Oricum ar fi, toți ne dorim peisaje de vis, cu apusuri și răsărituri, să vedem marea din pat, sau să auzim briza. Există câteva hoteluri din lume care oferă turiștilor cazați niște priveliști pe care cu siguranță nu le vor uita niciodată.

If the heated limestone floors in the giant open-concept bathroom of the Southern Ocean Lodge’s Osprey Pavilion aren’t enough to convince you that you’ve landed in the lap of luxury, the hand-sculpted granite tub will. pic.twitter.com/R6hH0eDS2I— Eli Dror (@edrormba) February 15, 2020