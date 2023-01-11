Lista câștigătorilor la ”Globurile de Aur”. Un român s-a aflat printre nominalizați

Drama "The Fabelmans", comedia "The Banshees of Inisherin", serialele "House of the Dragon", "The White Lotus" şi "Abbott Elementary" au fost câştigătoare la gala Globurilor de Aur, desfăşurată marţi seară la Los Angeles.

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a adresat în timpul ceremoniei un mesaj de pace. Steven Spielberg a câştigat trofeul la categoria "cel mai bun regizor" iar Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Kevin Costner, Michelle Yeoh, Julia Garner, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Angela Bassett şi Ke Huy Quan au fost câştigători la categoriile de interpretare.

Cea de-a 80-a ediţie a premiilor acordate de Asociaţia Presei Străine la Hollywood (HFPA) a fost prezentată de actorul Jerrod Carmichael, spectacolul fiind transmis de NBC şi Peacock.

Actorul Jerrod Carmichael a glumit pe seama Asociaţiei, vorbind de elefantul din cameră la începutul spectacolului, într-un monolog neobişnuit şi sincer: "Sunt aici pentru că sunt negru! Să vă spun ce s-a întâmplat. Acest show, Globurile de Aur, nu a fost difuzat anul trecut din cauza Asociaţiei Presei Străine de la Hollywood - despre care nu voi spune că este o organizaţie rasistă, dar care nu a avut un singur membru de culoare până la moartea lui George Floyd. Aşa că faceţi ce vreţi cu această informaţie".

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a transmis un mesaj de pace în cadrul ceremoniei: "Nu va fi al treilea Război Mondial. Asta nu este o trilogie. Ucraina va opri agresiunea rusă pe pământul nostru".

„Al Doilea Război Mondial nu se terminase încă, dar valul s-a întors, toţi ştiau cine va câştiga. Erau încă bătălii şi lacrimi, şi atunci au apărut premiile Globurile de Aur pentru a-i onora pe cei mai buni performeri ai anului 1943”, a spus Zelenski. „Acum este 2023, războiul din Ucraina nu s-a încheiat încă, dar valul se întoarce. Şi deja este clar cine va câştiga. Mai sunt lupte şi lacrimi, dar acum vă pot spune cu siguranţă cine sunt cei mai buni din anul precedent, aţi fost voi. Oamenii liberi ai lumii libere. Cei care s-au unit pentru a sprijini poporul ucrainean liber, în lupta noastră comună pentru libertate", a spus Zelenski în aplauzele sălii.

Actorul de comedie Eddie Murphy a primit primi premiul onorific "Cecil B DeMille" în cadrul galei. El a transmis câteva sfaturi pe care le-a urmat în carieră: "Plăteşte-şi taxele, vezi-ţi de treabă şi nu rosti dracului numele soţiei lui Will Smith!".

În cadrul galei, Ryan Murphy a acceptat Premiul "Carol Burnett".

Potrivit NBC, cei care au votat pentru Globurile de Aur reprezintă acum 52% femei şi 51,5% sunt persoane de diverse rase şi etnii, cu membri care sunt 19,5% latino, 12% asiatici, 10% de culoare şi 10% din Orientul Mijlociu.

Un român, Sebastian Stan, s-a aflat printre nominalizați, cu rolul din filmul "Pam Tommy", dar nu s-a numărat printre câștigători.

Lista nominalizaţilor şi a câştigătorilor:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans" - câştigător

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, "Tár" - câştigător

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, "Elvis" - câştigător

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - câştigător

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy,"The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - câştigător

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" - câştigător

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio" - câştigător

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina) - câştigător

"Close" (Belgium)

"Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

"RRR" (India)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" - câştigător

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - câştigător

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Best Director - Motion Picture

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" - câştigător

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Todd Field, "Tár""

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" - câştigător

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, "The Fabelmans"

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

Hildur Gudnadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon" - câştigător

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - câştigător

Best Television Series - Drama

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon" - câştigător

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, "Euphoria" - câştigător

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone" - câştigător

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary" - câştigător

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" - câştigător

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant2

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear" - câştigător

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"The Dropout"

"Pam Tommy"

"The White Lotus" - câştigător

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, "George and Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam Tommy"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" - câştigător

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" - câştigător

Sebastian Stan, "Pam Tommy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge," The White Lotus" - câştigător

Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird" - câştigător

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen, "Pam Tommy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Julia Garner, "Ozark" - câştigător

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, "The Old Man"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary" - câştigător

Henry Winkler, "Barry"