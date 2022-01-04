Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial

Telenovela participării lui Novak Djokovici (numărul unu ATP) la Australian Open a ajuns azi la un deznodământ.

Sârbul a anunțat că va participa la Aussie Open, primind din partea organizatorilor o derogare necesară pentru că Djokovici nu este vaccinat.

Djokovici va încerca să câștige al 10-lea său trofeu la Melbourne. Ar ajunge la 21 de Grand Slamuri, cu unul mai mult ca Rafa Nadal și Roger Federer.

I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

#1 Novak Djokovic says he is #AusOpen bound after receiving an exemption allowing him to enter the country despite remaining unvaccinated against coronavirus.

Djokovic will be competing for a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam title. pic.twitter.com/WdGZsftWnP— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 4, 2022