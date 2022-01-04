Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial

Djokovici merge la Australian Open! Organizatorii au făcut o excepție pentru liderul mondial
Telenovela participării lui Novak Djokovici (numărul unu ATP) la Australian Open a ajuns azi la un deznodământ.

Sârbul a anunțat că va participa la Aussie Open, primind din partea organizatorilor o derogare necesară pentru că Djokovici nu este vaccinat.

Djokovici va încerca să câștige al 10-lea său trofeu la Melbourne. Ar ajunge la 21 de Grand Slamuri, cu unul mai mult ca Rafa Nadal și Roger Federer.

