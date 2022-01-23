Djokovic și-a căutat liniștea la mănăstirile din Muntenegru FOTO

Novak Djokovic FOTO Twitter

Sârbul Novak Djokovic, lideurl ATP, a vizitat câteva orașe din Muntenegru, fiind primit cu entuziasm de localnici.

Djokovic a vizitat, printre altele, mănăstirea Ostrog, așezată pe o stâncă aproape verticală a muntelui Ostrog, la o altitudine de 2.000 de metri.

Djokovic a fost și în orășelul Pljevlja, locul de naștere al patriarhului sârb Varnava.

El și-a încheiat călătoria la Durmitor, la munte.

