Peste 1.000 de bicicliști protestează dezbrăcați în centrul Londrei FOTO

Parada Mondială a Bicicliștilor Dezbrăcați are loc anual, din 2004 FOTO Twitter/ @WoodsfordMartin

Peste 1.000 de bicicliști dezbrăcați protestează luni, 13 iunie, în centrul Londrei.

Aceștia participă la Parada Mondială a Bicicliștilor Dezbrăcați, iar organizatorii au transmis că scopul manifestației este creșterea gradului de conștientizare cu privire la siguranța bicicliștilor și a fost în același timp si un apel la respectarea mediului înconjurător, potrivit Digi24.

Reacțiile negative nu au întârziat să apară, mai ales că anumiți participanți au folosit biciclet închiriate de la municipalitate.

”Nimeni nu vrea să mai închirieze o astfel de bicicletă”, au scris unii londonezi pe rețelele sociale.

Parada are loc anual, din 2004, în circa 200 de orașe din lume.

Romanii, bine-nteles, nu au niciun motiv de a protesta.
Aici sigurantza biciclistilor in trafic este...
