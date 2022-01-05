După ce liderul ATP Novak Djokovici a primit acceptul de a juca la Australian Open, deși nu este vaccinat, reacțiile au început să curgă.

Un coleg de circuit de top a a avut o declarație dură împotriva sârbului, iar pe Twitter a fost o avalanșă de comentarii, majoritatea negative.

Karen Sweeney, jurnalist australian pentru Associated Press a scris pe Twitter că "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toți australienii. Noi suntem drăguți și relaxați până nu mai suntem".

Ben Rothenberg, cunoscut jurnalist din lumea tenisului, la fel ca și David Kane (Tennis Channel) au pus la îndoială argumentele care au condus la această decizie.

What “acute major medical condition,” as listed here by Australian authorities, could a healthy #1-ranked athlete have? pic.twitter.com/Qe12SWTMJo— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 4, 2022