Jurnalistă: "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toată Australia"

Autor:Teodor Serban
Acum 38 minute923 citiri
Jurnalistă: "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toată Australia"
Novak Djokovici FOTO Twitter

După ce liderul ATP Novak Djokovici a primit acceptul de a juca la Australian Open, deși nu este vaccinat, reacțiile au început să curgă.

Un coleg de circuit de top a a avut o declarație dură împotriva sârbului, iar pe Twitter a fost o avalanșă de comentarii, majoritatea negative.

Karen Sweeney, jurnalist australian pentru Associated Press a scris pe Twitter că "Djokovici va afla ce înseamnă să fii disprețuit de toți australienii. Noi suntem drăguți și relaxați până nu mai suntem".

Ben Rothenberg, cunoscut jurnalist din lumea tenisului, la fel ca și David Kane (Tennis Channel) au pus la îndoială argumentele care au condus la această decizie.

Un alt jurnalist australian, Andy Maher, a scris că Djokovici poate fi unul dintre cei mai mari sportivi din lume, dar nu e un lucrător esențial, făcând referire la faptul că doar oamenii care au joburi în categorii vitale pot primi excepții

Scrie pe Ziare.Com
Citeste si:
Primul jucător de tenis de top care sare la gâtul lui Djokovici: "Eu n-aș fi primit nicio scutire"
Primul jucător de tenis de top care sare la gâtul lui Djokovici: "Eu n-aș fi primit nicio scutire"
Emma Răducanu s-a retras de la Melbourne: ”E prea devreme pentru mine”. Motivul invocat de campioana de la US Open
Emma Răducanu s-a retras de la Melbourne: ”E prea devreme pentru mine”. Motivul invocat de campioana de la US Open
#Australian Open, #Djokovici, #melbourne, #derogare, #scutire medicala
Ne puteți urmări și pe pagina noastră de Facebook   sau pe  Google News
Parteneri Ziare.Com
Cine este viitoarea adversara a Simonei Halep: "Eu joc pentru bani, nu am de ce sa ma ascund"
Cine este viitoarea adversara a Simonei Halep: "Eu joc pentru bani, nu am de ce sa ma ascund"
Surpriza! "Perla" de la FCSB, in locul lui Stanciu. Slavia Praga a facut lista de transferuri cu fotbalistul preferat al lui Gigi Becali
Surpriza! "Perla" de la FCSB, in locul lui Stanciu. Slavia Praga a facut lista de transferuri cu fotbalistul preferat al lui Gigi Becali
O imagine postata de Emma Raducanu a nascut reactii amuzante: "Nu esti doar idiot, ci si mincinos"
O imagine postata de Emma Raducanu a nascut reactii amuzante: "Nu esti doar idiot, ci si mincinos"
Inapoi
Comentarii (2)
Font
Share
FotbalChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueWorld CupCampionate europeneTransferuriTenisHandbalFormula 1Sporturi
Emma RaducanuLeo MessiSimone BilesAncuța BodnarLaurentiu ReghecampfAna Maria PopescuDavid PopoviciSimona HalepClaudia NechitaLarisa IordacheGabriela RuseSorana CirsteaElizabeta SamaraRobert GlințăMonica NiculescuIanis HagiRafael NadalRoger FedererNadia ComaneciHoria Tecau